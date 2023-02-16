 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Man City Heat Up and the UEFA Champions League Final Report

Musa and Ryan chat about Manchester City’s win over Arsenal and round up this week’s return of the Champions League

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images


Manchester City are at the top of the Premier League, so Musa and Ryan begin with a chat about their win over Arsenal that saw them overtake the Gunners on goal difference and what it could mean for the title race (04:35). They then round up this week’s return of the Champions League (21:35) before finishing up with their thoughts about UEFA’s report on the Champions League final, which pointed the blame at UEFA itself and not Liverpool fans (34:47).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

