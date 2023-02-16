Man City Heat Up and the UEFA Champions League Final Report

Manchester City are at the top of the Premier League, so Musa and Ryan begin with a chat about their win over Arsenal that saw them overtake the Gunners on goal difference and what it could mean for the title race (04:35). They then round up this week’s return of the Champions League (21:35) before finishing up with their thoughts about UEFA’s report on the Champions League final, which pointed the blame at UEFA itself and not Liverpool fans (34:47).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS