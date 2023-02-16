Predicting Success and Reaching Your Full Potential With Matt Higgins



Dave and Chris examine the systems and criteria we use to decide who we think is going to be a winner, whether that is in sports, business, music, or beauty pageants, and why they’re such terrible predictors of success. Then, they invite Matt Higgins, venture capitalist and executive fellow at Harvard Business School, to ask about what he looks for to predict success, hear about his incredible life story, and talk about his new book, Burn the Boats: Toss Plan B Overboard and Unleash Your Full Potential. Other topics include Physical: 100, rooting for the underdog, the original Ninja Warrior, Brock Purdy, useless high school extracurriculars, and choosing the difficult path.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Matt Higgins

Producers: Sasha Ashall, Aleya Zenieris, and Gabi Marler

