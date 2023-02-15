 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Drew Hanlen on Jayson Tatum’s Development

Plus, talking Derrick White’s impressive play of late and the Bruins’ overtime win in Dallas

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ valiant effort in their overtime loss to the Bucks, how the C’s defended Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Derrick White’s impressive play lately. Brian also discusses the Bruins’ overtime win in Dallas (0:30). Then, he sits down with Jayson Tatum’s personal coach, Drew Hanlen, to discuss Tatum’s growth, Tatum’s relationship with Jaylen Brown, what it’s like when two of his clients go up against one another in the playoffs, and more (27:00). Brian ends with a few listener calls (53:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Drew Hanlen
Producer: Jamie McClellan

