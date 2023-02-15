Drew Hanlen on Jayson Tatum’s Development



Brian recaps the Celtics’ valiant effort in their overtime loss to the Bucks, how the C’s defended Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Derrick White’s impressive play lately. Brian also discusses the Bruins’ overtime win in Dallas (0:30). Then, he sits down with Jayson Tatum’s personal coach, Drew Hanlen, to discuss Tatum’s growth, Tatum’s relationship with Jaylen Brown, what it’s like when two of his clients go up against one another in the playoffs, and more (27:00). Brian ends with a few listener calls (53:30).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Drew Hanlen

Producer: Jamie McClellan

