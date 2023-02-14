 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Knicks Finally Beat the Nets, and Derek Carr Is Officially a Free Agent

Plus, chatting with Tony Gonzalez, Victor Cruz, and Alec Ingold

By John Jastremski
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


(2:38) — KNICKS: The Knicks win against the Nets for the first time in three years behind Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.
(8:58) — JETS: Derek Carr has been released by the Raiders. Will the Jets sign or wait on Aaron Rodgers?
(13:26) — YANKEES: Nestor Cortes’s hamstring injury holds him back from the World Baseball Classic.
(18:57) — LEGER DOUZABLE: CBS’s and SiriusXM’s Leger Douzable discusses Derek Carr’s fit with the Jets, Robert Saleh, and other ways Gang Green can make the leap next season.
(31:41) — VICTOR CRUZ: The former New York Giants player returns to discuss the Giants’ season, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and his SB run with Big Blue.
(43:11) — TONY GONZALEZ: Hall of Fame TE Tony Gonzalez joins the show to discuss Travis Kelce, his transition to TV, and how the Jets and Giants can improve.
(51:12) — ALEC INGOLD: The Dolphins FB discusses how the FB position has disappeared, what it’s like playing with Derek Carr, and his book, The Seven Crucibles: An Inspirational Game Plan for Overcoming Adversity in Your Life.
(59:56) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Leger Douzable, Victor Cruz, Tony Gonzalez, and Alec Ingold
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

