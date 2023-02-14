The Rise of Stefan Bajcetic, Elon Musk’s Hunt for Influence at Manchester United, and Jesse Marsch Sets Out for Revenge

The Ripple Effect opens its doors with its first episode. James Allcott and guest Chris Ryan kick off by diving into the ramifications of Conor Coady’s upbringing, Rodrigo Bentancur’s injury, and that warm, fuzzy feeling that only VAR debacles could bring. It’s then time to explore the options that have arisen from the rise to prominence of midfield saviour 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic in the wake of the Merseyside derby. Jesse Marsch’s impending appointment at Southampton sees the beginning of a whole new niche of gaffer recruitment, and in terms of top jobs, it doesn’t get bigger than Manchester United and more volatile than Elon Musk. Why is Elon so fascinated with the Red Devils? All that and more in the first chapter of The Ripple Effect ...
Host: James Allcott
Guest: Chris Ryan
Producer: Jonathan Fisher
