 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Rise of Stefan Bajcetic, Elon Musk’s Hunt for Influence at Manchester United, and Jesse Marsch Sets Out for Revenge

Plus, a discussion on Conor Coady and Rodrigo Bentancur

By James Lawrence Allcott and Chris Ryan
Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images


The Ripple Effect opens its doors with its first episode. James Allcott and guest Chris Ryan kick off by diving into the ramifications of Conor Coady’s upbringing, Rodrigo Bentancur’s injury, and that warm, fuzzy feeling that only VAR debacles could bring. It’s then time to explore the options that have arisen from the rise to prominence of midfield saviour 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic in the wake of the Merseyside derby. Jesse Marsch’s impending appointment at Southampton sees the beginning of a whole new niche of gaffer recruitment, and in terms of top jobs, it doesn’t get bigger than Manchester United and more volatile than Elon Musk. Why is Elon so fascinated with the Red Devils? All that and more in the first chapter of The Ripple Effect ...

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Chris Ryan
Producer: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

The Latest

The Soap Opera Fight Over Paramount and CBS

Matt talks to James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams of The New York Times about how Sumner Redstone’s daughter, Shari, got on top at Paramount, how she took on Les Moonves, and how the Redstone empire fell behind Netflix and the other digital-focused entertainment companies

By Matthew Belloni

Patrick Mahomes Has Earned a Place Among the NFL’s Greats

The Chiefs quarterback now has two Super Bowl rings to go with his two MVP awards—all by age 27. Where does that place him in the pantheon of the NFL’s legendary quarterbacks?

By Danny Heifetz

Super Bowl LVII Thoughts, NFL Futures, and NBA Midseason Predictions

The East Coast Bias boys also break down how the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades change the landscape of the Western Conference

By Raheem Palmer, John Jastremski, and 1 more

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Relationship With His Father, Returning to WWE, and ‘WrestleMania’

Cody also talks about why he believes everything is clicking on all cylinders for him right now

By Peter Rosenberg

CP Valentine’s Day Special

The Counter Pressed crew share some football love stories and heartbreaks and also give some much-needed romantic advice to listeners

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Merseyside Derby, Another Marcus Rashford Goal, and Looking Ahead to Arsenal vs. Man City and the Arnold Clark Cup

Ian, Carla Anka, and Ryan Hunn chat Liverpool’s win over Everton and Arsenal’s crucial upcoming game against Manchester City

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn