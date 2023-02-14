The Soap Opera Fight Over Paramount and CBS



Matt is joined by James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams of The New York Times to discuss their new book, Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy. They discuss the inside machinations that put Sumner Redstone’s daughter, Shari, on top at Paramount, how she took on Les Moonves, and how the Redstone empire fell behind Netflix and the other digital-focused entertainment companies.

If you’re listening on Spotify, click here for a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ...

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guests: James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify