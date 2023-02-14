 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Soap Opera Fight Over Paramount and CBS

Matt talks to James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams of The New York Times about how Sumner Redstone’s daughter, Shari, got on top at Paramount, how she took on Les Moonves, and how the Redstone empire fell behind Netflix and the other digital-focused entertainment companies

By Matthew Belloni
Streaming Services Photo Illustrations Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Matt is joined by James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams of The New York Times to discuss their new book, Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy. They discuss the inside machinations that put Sumner Redstone’s daughter, Shari, on top at Paramount, how she took on Les Moonves, and how the Redstone empire fell behind Netflix and the other digital-focused entertainment companies.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guests: James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

