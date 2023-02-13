 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Does Sami Zayn Know He’s Walking Into a Betrayal?

Plus: David and Kaz kick off the show by discussing the “Dusty Finish” that happened in the Super Bowl

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


This week, David and Kaz kick off the show by discussing the “Dusty Finish” that happened in the Super Bowl. Then they discuss the following:

  • Sami Zayn and Jey Uso’s secret conversation on ‘SmackDown’ (7:27)
  • Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens being the Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo of WWE (19:53)
  • Reactions to Tony Khan saying that WWE and AEW do not like each other (37:12)
  • Whether WWE can tell a romantic story on par with the Bloodline story (44:16)
  • Expectations for Montez Ford in the Elimination Chamber (50:44)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

