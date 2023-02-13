Does Sami Zayn Know He’s Walking Into a Betrayal?

This week, David and Kaz kick off the show by discussing the “Dusty Finish” that happened in the Super Bowl. Then they discuss the following:
- Sami Zayn and Jey Uso’s secret conversation on ‘SmackDown’ (7:27)
- Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens being the Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo of WWE (19:53)
- Reactions to Tony Khan saying that WWE and AEW do not like each other (37:12)
- Whether WWE can tell a romantic story on par with the Bloodline story (44:16)
- Expectations for Montez Ford in the Elimination Chamber (50:44)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS