Super Bowl Recap and Discussing Michael Rubin on the ‘Full Send Podcast’



Mike and Jesse start the pod by discussing last night’s Super Bowl matchup. They discuss the controversial holding call at the end of the game, Mahomes’s legacy, and the pricing effect that will come as a result of the match. After, they give their thoughts on Michael Rubin’s appearance on the Full Send Podcast (15:54). Then, they talk about this week’s new releases (31:08) and end with your mailbag questions (47:23).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts