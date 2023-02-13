 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Bob Iger Sell Hulu or ESPN?

Lucas Shaw joins to discuss Disney’s latest earnings report

By Matthew Belloni
AFI Awards Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss Bob Iger’s first earnings report as the new CEO of Disney, including a first look at his strategy to turn the company around. They talk about his decision to split the company into three silos (entertainment, parks, and ESPN) and his openness to off-loading Hulu. They predict whether or not Disney will sell Hulu and ESPN and, if so, to whom.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

