Will Bob Iger Sell Hulu or ESPN?



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss Bob Iger’s first earnings report as the new CEO of Disney, including a first look at his strategy to turn the company around. They talk about his decision to split the company into three silos (entertainment, parks, and ESPN) and his openness to off-loading Hulu. They predict whether or not Disney will sell Hulu and ESPN and, if so, to whom.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

