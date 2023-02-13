Canada Soccer Dispute, the Super League Tries Again, and More Premier League VAR Drama



Musa and Ryan begin with the dispute between Canadian national team players and the Canadian Soccer Association over pay equity and the federation announcing budget cuts ahead of this year’s World Cup (06:53). Also, since we last spoke, the European Super League has got a new website, so there’s obviously talk about the competition that no one seems to want, apart from the people trying to form it (13:07). Finally, there were some dodgy VAR calls in the Premier League (30:06), Real Madrid are world champions, and Manchester United look set to push Chelsea all the way in the WSL.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

