 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canada Soccer Dispute, the Super League Tries Again, and More Premier League VAR Drama

Plus, Manchester United look set to push Chelsea all the way in the FA WSL

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Australia v Canada - International Friendly Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with the dispute between Canadian national team players and the Canadian Soccer Association over pay equity and the federation announcing budget cuts ahead of this year’s World Cup (06:53). Also, since we last spoke, the European Super League has got a new website, so there’s obviously talk about the competition that no one seems to want, apart from the people trying to form it (13:07). Finally, there were some dodgy VAR calls in the Premier League (30:06), Real Madrid are world champions, and Manchester United look set to push Chelsea all the way in the WSL.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

How American Pragmatism Can Facilitate Environmentalism With Tyler Huggins

Other topics include ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ backcountry splitboarding, and what to do with a year’s worth of elk meat

By Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and 1 more

Bryan Danielson Endures Rush’s Bloody Onslaught

Elsewhere, Bayley and Becky Lynch finally have their cage match, while Kylon King steps up to face Lio Rush

By Phil Schneider

Barclays Chaos Rules Again

The crew talks through the Women’s Super League weekend, including Manchester City’s win over Arsenal and Manchester United’s narrow victory against Spurs

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

VAR Is a Shambles! Man United Premier League Title Contenders? TFFI 26 With Goldbridge and Darren Bent.

Darren Bent joins to talk the Premier League, covering Arsenal, Leicester, Manchester United, and more

By Ben Foster

The Pop Culture Winners and Losers of Super Bowl LVII

Rihanna (with a special guest!) soared to great new heights, while every celebrity you’ve ever known—including Jesus Christ—popped up in commercials

By Jodi Walker

Andy Reid’s Master Game Plan Won the Chiefs the Super Bowl—and Secured His Legacy

This season was always going to be a test for Reid and Patrick Mahomes, with a newly retooled offense that prioritized precision over explosivity. But as the coach showed Sunday night, he was more than up to the challenge—just as he’s been his whole career.

By Ben Solak