Barclays Chaos Rules Again

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Gilly Flaherty, Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to talk through a chaotic weekend in the Women’s Super League, including City’s win over Arsenal and United’s narrow victory against Spurs. There’s also relegation drama, the Canada women’s team fighting back and a quick debrief on the UWCL draw.
Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Gilly Flaherty, Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
