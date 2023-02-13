 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barclays Chaos Rules Again

The crew talks through the Women’s Super League weekend, including Manchester City’s win over Arsenal and Manchester United’s narrow victory against Spurs

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Manchester City v Arsenal - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Gilly Flaherty, Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to talk through a chaotic weekend in the Women’s Super League, including City’s win over Arsenal and United’s narrow victory against Spurs. There’s also relegation drama, the Canada women’s team fighting back and a quick debrief on the UWCL draw.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Gilly Flaherty, Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

VAR Is a Shambles! Man United Premier League Title Contenders? TFFI 26 With Goldbridge and Darren Bent.

Darren Bent joins to talk the Premier League, covering Arsenal, Leicester, Manchester United, and more

By Ben Foster

The Pop Culture Winners and Losers of Super Bowl LVII

Rihanna (with a special guest!) soared to great new heights, while every celebrity you’ve ever known—including Jesus Christ—popped up in commercials

By Jodi Walker

Andy Reid’s Master Game Plan Won the Chiefs the Super Bowl—and Secured His Legacy

This season was always going to be a test for Reid and Patrick Mahomes, with a newly retooled offense that prioritized precision over explosivity. But as the coach showed Sunday night, he was more than up to the challenge—just as he’s been his whole career.

By Ben Solak

Super Bowl Reaction Pod on the Announcers, the Ads, the Penalty, and Much More

Bryan and David react to the 57th Super Bowl, which ended with the Kansas City Chiefs taking home the championship win against the Philadelphia Eagles

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The Chiefs’ Risky Wide Receiver Bet Paid Off in a Lombardi Trophy

The Kansas City Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill last offseason and got better on offense. That’s not how things are supposed to work.

By Steven Ruiz

The Eagles’ Super Bowl Loss Offers Both Hope and Dread

Jalen Hurts and Philly’s young offensive nucleus will be back, but the Eagles will look different next season, and the future isn’t guaranteed. Was this season the start of a new era or a missed opportunity that will burn for years?

By Sheil Kapadia