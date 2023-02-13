The Eagles Fall Short to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl



Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons. The Eagles played well, offensively led by Jalen Hurts, who accounted for 304 passing yards, 70 on the ground, and four total TDs. But Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were just too much for the Birds. There was a controversial call in the fourth quarter with just under two minutes left where James Bradberry was flagged for defensive holding. Eagles fans felt like the call was extremely questionable and cost them the game, but how do Ben and Sheil feel about it? Plus, what’s next for the squad with so many key players heading into free agency?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

