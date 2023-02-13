 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Eagles Fall Short to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl

Sheil and Ben talk Mahomes’s heroics, Hurts’s big game, and what’s next for the Eagles this offseason

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons. The Eagles played well, offensively led by Jalen Hurts, who accounted for 304 passing yards, 70 on the ground, and four total TDs. But Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were just too much for the Birds. There was a controversial call in the fourth quarter with just under two minutes left where James Bradberry was flagged for defensive holding. Eagles fans felt like the call was extremely questionable and cost them the game, but how do Ben and Sheil feel about it? Plus, what’s next for the squad with so many key players heading into free agency?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify

In This Stream

Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl LVII

View all 43 stories

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Never Bet Against Mahomes and Other Super Bowl Lessons With Cousin Sal

The guys talk Mahomes’s GOAT potential, the controversial holding penalty, and 2024 NFL odds

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono

Recapping Super Bowl LVII

JJ reacts to the Chiefs’ win over the Eagles

By John Jastremski

The Eagles’ Blueprint for the Bears, Rihanna’s Performance, and a Russ Dream

Jason recaps Super Bowl LVII and explains why he’d welcome Russell Westbrook to the Bulls

By Jason Goff

Rihanna Quiet Quit the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Yes, her set exuded the calm coolness she’s known for. Yes, she revealed she’s pregnant again. And yes, the whole performance was just fine.

By Rob Harvilla

Sean McDonough on the Bruins, Sox, and Memorable Calls From His Career

The announcer joins to talk Boston sports

By Brian Barrett

UFC 284 Reaction: Alex Volkanovski Wins in a Loss, Islam Makhachev Shows Vulnerability, and Yair Rodriguez’s Best Performance Ever

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live immediately after a wild Sunday morning in Perth, Western Australia

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more