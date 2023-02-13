 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Eagles’ Blueprint for the Bears, Rihanna’s Performance, and a Russ Dream

Jason recaps Super Bowl LVII and explains why he’d welcome Russell Westbrook to the Bulls

By Jason Goff
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


The Full Go returns after the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII; Jason discusses why he wasn’t mad about the late flag call on James Bradberry and congratulates the best quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, on his second ring (01:22). Despite the loss, Jalen Hurts could have easily been the Super Bowl MVP, and Ryan Poles needs to pay attention to how this Eagles team was built. For a game of this importance, the NFL should be absolutely embarrassed about the terrible field conditions all game (28:03). Also, Jason shares why he would welcome Russell Westbrook to the Bulls with open arms (42:09).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Rihanna Quiet Quit the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Yes, her set exuded the calm coolness she’s known for. Yes, she revealed she’s pregnant again. And yes, the whole performance was just fine.

By Rob Harvilla

Sean McDonough on the Bruins, Sox, and Memorable Calls From His Career

The announcer joins to talk Boston sports

By Brian Barrett

UFC 284 Reaction: Alex Volkanovski Wins in a Loss, Islam Makhachev Shows Vulnerability, and Yair Rodriguez’s Best Performance Ever

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live immediately after a wild Sunday morning in Perth, Western Australia

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Mark Whitaker on ‘Saying It Loud: 1966—The Year Black Power Challenged the Civil Rights Movement’

Larry is joined by author, journalist, and media executive Mark Whitaker to discuss his newest book

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Preview

Nora, Charles, and Rob discuss Rihanna’s return to the limelight and recent notable Super Bowl halftime shows

By Nora Princiotti, Charles Holmes, and 1 more

Sean Payton, Tua Tagovailoa, Nate Burleson, Myles Garrett: Slow News Day’s Super Bowl Friday

It’s Kevin’s last day of Super Bowl LVII radio row

By Kevin Clark