The Eagles’ Blueprint for the Bears, Rihanna’s Performance, and a Russ Dream



The Full Go returns after the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII; Jason discusses why he wasn’t mad about the late flag call on James Bradberry and congratulates the best quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, on his second ring (01:22). Despite the loss, Jalen Hurts could have easily been the Super Bowl MVP, and Ryan Poles needs to pay attention to how this Eagles team was built. For a game of this importance, the NFL should be absolutely embarrassed about the terrible field conditions all game (28:03). Also, Jason shares why he would welcome Russell Westbrook to the Bulls with open arms (42:09).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

