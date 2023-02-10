 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where Do the Bulls Go From Here?

Jason chats with Darnell Mayberry about Chicago’s quiet trade deadline and the team’s disappointing loss to the Nets

By Jason Goff
John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason goes in on the Bulls once again for their inexcusable effort after their loss against the Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant this week (02:25). Next, he is joined by The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry to discuss why the Bulls decided to remain quiet at the deadline, the hierarchy in the Bulls locker room, Kevin Durant to the Suns, the moves the Lakers made, and much more (17:50). Also, why now is the time to give the ball to Zach LaVine and let him see what he can do for the rest of the season (33:48). With the Super Bowl this weekend, Jason discusses what he expects to see from the Chiefs and Eagles as well as what the game means for Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts (41:16).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Darnell Mayberry
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Adoree’ Jackson on Playing Against the Eagles

Plus, Rickie Ricardo previews the Super Bowl, and the Football Fridays finale

By John Jastremski

Eagles-Chiefs Final Super Bowl Preview and Predictions!

Sheil and Ben answer all the Philly faithful’s burning questions, and more!

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

UFC 284 Preview: Can Alex Volkanovski Pull Off the Massive Upset Against Islam Makhachev?

The guys discuss all the details of the upcoming matchup, including predictions and what they’re most excited for

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Chuck Klosterman on TV Franchises, Passive Consumption, and Dream Sequences

Plus, Alison Brie on her new movie, ‘Somebody I Used to Know’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

NBA Trade Deadline Breakdown: KD to Suns, Big Lakers Moves, and Every Other Deal

Verno and KOC make sense of a wild trade deadline

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

How KD Changes the Futures Markets and Super Bowl LVII Picks

JJ and Raheem recap a busy NBA trade deadline before talking need-to-know Super Bowl betting odds

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer