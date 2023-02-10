Where Do the Bulls Go From Here?



The Full Go returns as Jason goes in on the Bulls once again for their inexcusable effort after their loss against the Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant this week (02:25). Next, he is joined by The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry to discuss why the Bulls decided to remain quiet at the deadline, the hierarchy in the Bulls locker room, Kevin Durant to the Suns, the moves the Lakers made, and much more (17:50). Also, why now is the time to give the ball to Zach LaVine and let him see what he can do for the rest of the season (33:48). With the Super Bowl this weekend, Jason discusses what he expects to see from the Chiefs and Eagles as well as what the game means for Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts (41:16).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Darnell Mayberry

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify