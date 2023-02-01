The Eagles’ Confidence Level Heading Into the Super Bowl



Sheil and Ben are checking the temperature on the Eagles heading into their matchup against the Chiefs for the Super Bowl crown. What’s the confidence level that the Eagles should have facing likely two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes? How should the Birds feel about going against the Chiefs defense and All-Pro DT Chris Jones? If the Eagles were to win another Super Bowl, who’s most likely to be named MVP? Plus, the art of debating sports in Philadelphia.

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify