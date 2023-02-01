 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Eagles’ Confidence Level Heading Into the Super Bowl

Sheil and Ben preview Philly’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Sheil and Ben are checking the temperature on the Eagles heading into their matchup against the Chiefs for the Super Bowl crown. What’s the confidence level that the Eagles should have facing likely two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes? How should the Birds feel about going against the Chiefs defense and All-Pro DT Chris Jones? If the Eagles were to win another Super Bowl, who’s most likely to be named MVP? Plus, the art of debating sports in Philadelphia.

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

The Most Intriguing Teams at the Trade Deadline

The guys discuss which players could be on the move

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

James Gunn’s DCU Hype Report Card

The Midnight Boys react to the latest announcements from DC Studios

By Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and 2 more

College Prospect Progress Reports: Is Emoni Bates a Legit Pro? Has Gradey Dick Improved His D Enough? And Much More.

KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss prospects from Eastern Michigan, Purdue, and Kansas

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

One Perfect Story: Wright Thompson on Writing About Michael Jordan

The writer joins the pod to discuss his famous ESPN profile

By Bryan Curtis

The Rock NOT Wrestling at ‘WrestleMania’? Plus, the Cody Rhodes Backlash Is Heating Up!

Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

The Anthony Edwards Problem and a Trade Rule Every Team Should Follow With Raja Bell

Ryen covers the latest NBA news, including New York Knicks–Los Angeles Lakers, RJ Barrett’s minutes, Darius Garland’s offense, and much more

By Ryen Russillo and Raja Bell