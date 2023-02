Brian reacts to the news that Tom Brady is calling it a career, and discusses his final years in Tampa compared to the end of his time in New England. Then, he goes through his favorite Brady moments from his time with the Patriots before ranking his top five Boston athletes of the 21st century.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

