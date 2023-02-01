Knicks Fall to Lakers in OT, Connor Rodgers on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets



(1:05) — KNICKS: Despite Jalen Brunson’s 37 points, the Knicks drop another home game to the Lakers in OT.

(6:23) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Syracuse.

(15:49) — CONNOR RODGERS: SNY’s Connor Rodgers returns to discuss Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Jimmy G, what the Giants should do in the offseason, and the Senior Bowl.

(38:16) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Connor Rodgers

Producer: Stefan Anderson

