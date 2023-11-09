State of the Celtics and Pats With Tom Giles. Plus, a Theory on the Pats’ Next QB.



Brian recaps the Bruins’ win over the Islanders on Thursday, and the reasons behind their incredible start to the season (0:35). Then, he talks with NBC Sports’ Tom Giles about Sunday’s Patriots-Colts game, Bill Belichick and Mac Jones’s futures with the team, the Celtics’ season so far, the NBA in-season tournament, and more (19:20). Then, Brian shares a thought on who might be the new Patriots QB next season (58:45), before Brian and Jamie give out their best bets for Week 10 of the NFL season (1:16:30).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Tom Giles

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

