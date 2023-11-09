 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WarGames, Samoa Joe Drops the Belt, and Is John Cena Going Back to Hollywood?

David and Kaz also discuss NXT’s move to the CW and Logan Paul’s bizarre photos with the United States Championship

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
AEW


David and Kaz are back to dive into all things this week in wrestling! They get the show started with a discussion on NXT’s move to the CW and Logan Paul’s bizarre photos with the United States Championship (01:00).

Then, the guys discuss the latest in wrestling free agency news, including John Cena’s potential departure from WWE again in reaction to the actors strike coming to an end (13:00).

Later, Kaz and Dave react to the announcement of this year’s WarGames match at Survivor Series and last night’s Dynamite (25:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

