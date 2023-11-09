Andros Townsend: From Gambling Addiction to Goal of the Season!

A cracking start for the new Ben Foster Fozcast season! We chat with current Premier League winger Andros Townsend about his career from his days at Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, and Everton. Andros talks about his ACL injury, his experience of being sent out on loan, and his relationship with Roy Hodgson.

We also got stuck into…

How David Beckham humbled Andros as a young player

Andros opens up about his gambling addiction

Having a contender for goal of the century

The unusual food that helped Andros come back even stronger

and much, much more!

