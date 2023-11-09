 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Andros Townsend: From Gambling Addiction to Goal of the Season!

Andros also talks about his ACL injury, his experience of being sent out on loan, and his relationship with Roy Hodgson

By Ben Foster

A cracking start for the new Ben Foster Fozcast season! We chat with current Premier League winger Andros Townsend about his career from his days at Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, and Everton. Andros talks about his ACL injury, his experience of being sent out on loan, and his relationship with Roy Hodgson.

We also got stuck into…

  • How David Beckham humbled Andros as a young player
  • Andros opens up about his gambling addiction
  • Having a contender for goal of the century
  • The unusual food that helped Andros come back even stronger

and much, much more!

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

UWCL Preview and the NWSL Championship Game

Flo, Jessy and Becky preview the return of the UEFA Women’s Champions League and look ahead to the NWSL Championship game

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Man Utd’s Bad Trip, Dortmund’s Double Over Newcastle, and Milan Make It Rain

Musa and Ryan also discuss Shakhtar’s win over Barcelona, Pepe’s milestone, Manchester City’s win over Young Boys, and the end of Union’s losing streak

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, and the Inevitable Culmination of the Raptors Experiment

Until Toronto’s front office picks a lane, all eyes will be on Barnes and Siakam and whether their talent (and timelines) can cohere or just coexist

By Danny Chau

Picking Wild-Card Teams in Both Conferences, Full Week 10 Preview, and Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys discuss which NFL teams they believe are playoff bound

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Everyone Needs to Chill Out About Wemby

Through the ups and downs of Victor Wembanyama’s young career, fans have begun to look for something to blame other than unreasonable expectations. The San Antonio Spurs’ future is as bright as ever, but it’s going to take some time to get there.

By Kevin O'Connor

Philip Lewis on Uplifting Stories and Growing Up in Detroit

Philip Lewis, senior editor at HuffPost, joins to discuss reporting for a legacy digital outlet, how growing up in Detroit shaped his perspective, and takeaways from the 2023 elections

By Bakari Sellers