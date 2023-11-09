Man Utd’s Bad Trip, Dortmund’s Double Over Newcastle, and Milan Make It Rain

Musa and Ryan are back with this week’s Champions League action! They round up a few results (01:31), including Shakhtar’s win over Barcelona, Pepe’s milestone as the oldest player in the Champions League, Manchester City’s win over Young Boys, the end of Union’s losing streak and more. They then get into Copenhagen’s 4-3 win over Manchester United, coming from two goals down following Marcus Rashford’s send-off (08:07), Bayern’s win over Galatasaray thanks to more Harry Kane goals (25:58), Dortmund’s win over Newcastle (32:09), Milan’s victory over PSG (39:51) and the rest of match day four!
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
