Incubus With Chris Deville



From cutting their teeth playing backyard parties to testing their mettle on the road as the sensitive misfits on the nu-metal circuit to becoming one of the more experimental bands in popular rock, Incubus have always had a strong sense of self. Pardon us (and special guest Chris Deville) while we burst into flames …

Follow Chris on Twitter @chrisdeville.

Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Chris Deville

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino

