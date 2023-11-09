Incubus With Chris Deville

From cutting their teeth playing backyard parties to testing their mettle on the road as the sensitive misfits on the nu-metal circuit to becoming one of the more experimental bands in popular rock, Incubus have always had a strong sense of self. Pardon us (and special guest Chris Deville) while we burst into flames …
Follow Chris on Twitter @chrisdeville.
Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Chris Deville
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino
