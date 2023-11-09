 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picking Wild-Card Teams in Both Conferences, Full Week 10 Preview, and Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys discuss which NFL teams they believe are playoff bound

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by discussing which teams they believe are playoff bound (1:00). Then, they preview the biggest games of Week 10, including JAC-SF, CLE-BAL, and CIN-HOU (13:00), before sharing their thoughts on Thursday Night and Sunday Night Football (32:00). Next, they reveal which bets they like for Thursday’s NBA slate (39:00) and close the show with their best bets (45:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

