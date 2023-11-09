Picking Wild-Card Teams in Both Conferences, Full Week 10 Preview, and Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by discussing which teams they believe are playoff bound (1:00). Then, they preview the biggest games of Week 10, including JAC-SF, CLE-BAL, and CIN-HOU (13:00), before sharing their thoughts on Thursday Night and Sunday Night Football (32:00). Next, they reveal which bets they like for Thursday’s NBA slate (39:00) and close the show with their best bets (45:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
