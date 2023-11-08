 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What’s Going On With Josh Allen and the Bills?

Ben Solak takes a look at one of the NFL’s most confounding teams: the Buffalo Bills. They have a winning record and a highly ranked offense. However, if the playoffs started tomorrow, they’d be out of a spot.

By Ben Solak

The Ringer’s Ben Solak takes a look at one of the NFL’s most confounding teams: the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have a winning record in the brutal AFC and an offense that ranks highly in all the important metrics. However, if the playoffs started tomorrow, they’d be out of a spot. Is Ken Dorsey’s offense to blame, or has Josh Allen regressed this season? Ben makes the case that the Bills are probably fine, though Buffalo fans might not want to hear that.

