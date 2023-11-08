 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

State of the Celtics After Six Games With Michael Pina

Brian and Michael cover the Boston Celtics’ formidable backcourt tandem of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, how Kristaps Porzingis has given the offense a new dimension, and more

By Brian Barrett and Michael Pina
Boston Celtics v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images


Brian chats with The Ringer’s Michael Pina about the Celtics’ 5-1 start to the season, including Monday night’s overtime loss to Minnesota. They also talk about the Celts’ formidable backcourt tandem of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, how Kristaps Porzingis has given the offense a new dimension, a preview of the Celtics-Sixers game on Wednesday night, and more (0:30). Then, Brian notes some similarities in the coaching careers of Gregg Popovich and Bill Belichick, and how Bill could learn from Pop’s final act (1:05:10).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Michael Pina
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

