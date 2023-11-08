 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Power Ranking the Most Frustrating Fantasy Players

The George Pickens Show might be over, Dan Campbell loves David Montgomery and hates your fantasy team, and more!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Minnesota Vikings v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Power Hour! Discussing the fantasy football stars we’re most frustrated by and what to do with them heading into Week 10, including Bijan Robinson’s new role as the Falcons decoy, the modern-day Cloyce Box, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, and much more (1:24). “You guys want to do some emails?” (37:08)

  • Bijan “Decoy” Robinson (4:51)
  • The Cloyce Box of our generation (8:01)
  • Dan Campbell loves David Montgomery and hates your fantasy team (11:51)
  • There’s nowhere to go but up for the second-most famous DK in football (15:42)
  • No Dallas Goedert, no problem (in other words, trade for DeVonta Smith) (19:21)
  • Fingers crossed that positive regression is on the way for Davante Adams (21:23)
  • The George Pickens Show might be over (at least when it comes to fantasy relevance) (24:34)
  • Taylor Swift’s boyfriend (28:45)
  • Holup … don’t let James Cook (32:44)
  • Trust the process with Tony Pollard … or don’t (35:26)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

