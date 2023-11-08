Power Ranking the Most Frustrating Fantasy Players



Power Hour! Discussing the fantasy football stars we’re most frustrated by and what to do with them heading into Week 10, including Bijan Robinson’s new role as the Falcons decoy, the modern-day Cloyce Box, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, and much more (1:24). “You guys want to do some emails?” (37:08)

Bijan “Decoy” Robinson (4:51)

The Cloyce Box of our generation (8:01)

Dan Campbell loves David Montgomery and hates your fantasy team (11:51)

There’s nowhere to go but up for the second-most famous DK in football (15:42)

No Dallas Goedert, no problem (in other words, trade for DeVonta Smith) (19:21)

Fingers crossed that positive regression is on the way for Davante Adams (21:23)

The George Pickens Show might be over (at least when it comes to fantasy relevance) (24:34)

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend (28:45)

Holup … don’t let James Cook (32:44)

Trust the process with Tony Pollard … or don’t (35:26)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders

Producer: Kai Grady

