‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 5 Deep Dive

Joanna is joined by Dave Gonzales to tackle the penultimate episode of Loki Season 2! They break down their initial thoughts on what happens to Loki when he time-slips through dying timelines in an attempt to rescue his friends (07:33). Then they dive deep into the episode itself and examine all of the emotional beats that bring Mobius, O.B., and Sylvie together (14:00). Later, they give their thoughts on wig watch and all the theories leading up to the finale.
Host: Joanna Robinson
Guest: Dave Gonzales
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran
