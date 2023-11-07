 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 5 Deep Dive

Joanna and Dave talk about the emotional beats in the episode, wig watch, finale theories, and much more!

By Joanna Robinson and Dave Gonzales
Disney+


Joanna is joined by Dave Gonzales to tackle the penultimate episode of Loki Season 2! They break down their initial thoughts on what happens to Loki when he time-slips through dying timelines in an attempt to rescue his friends (07:33). Then they dive deep into the episode itself and examine all of the emotional beats that bring Mobius, O.B., and Sylvie together (14:00). Later, they give their thoughts on wig watch and all the theories leading up to the finale.

Host: Joanna Robinson
Guest: Dave Gonzales
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / Pandora / Google Podcasts

