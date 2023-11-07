In Defense of Biden Bed-wetters

Tara is joined by former spokesperson for the 2020 Biden campaign Michael LaRosa to share their reactions and analysis of a recent New York Times national poll that shows Donald Trump currently leading Joe Biden in six key swing states. They then discuss the Democrats’ growing anxiety over this data, the effect of Trump’s indictments on GOP voters, and whether the divided messaging within the DNC on the Israel-Gaza conflict will be problematic for Biden’s re-election chances.
Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Michael LaRosa
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
