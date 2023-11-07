 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

In Defense of Biden Bed-wetters

Tara is joined by former spokesperson for the 2020 Biden campaign Michael LaRosa to share their reactions and analysis of a recent New York Times national poll that shows Donald Trump currently leading Joe Biden in six key swing states

By Tara Palmeri
President Biden Speaks On His Bidenomics Economic Plan And Its Investment In Passenger Rail At An Amtrak Facility In Delaware Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images


Tara is joined by former spokesperson for the 2020 Biden campaign Michael LaRosa to share their reactions and analysis of a recent New York Times national poll that shows Donald Trump currently leading Joe Biden in six key swing states. They then discuss the Democrats’ growing anxiety over this data, the effect of Trump’s indictments on GOP voters, and whether the divided messaging within the DNC on the Israel-Gaza conflict will be problematic for Biden’s re-election chances.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Michael LaRosa
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Somebody's Gotta Win

The Latest

Play

Biden and the Blacks, Plus a Segment on “Sassy”

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss claims that Black voters aren’t enthusiastically in support of Joe Biden. Plus, rapper Dee-1 calls out Meek Mill and Rick Ross for contradictory lyrics, and the word "sassy" has social media abuzz.

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Five Thoughts on James Harden’s Ugly Los Angeles Clippers Debut

The new-look Clippers won’t be an overnight success. With Harden in tow, Los Angeles will need to make some drastic changes to realize its potential.

By Kevin O'Connor

Taylor Swift Played Her Cards Better Than We Could Have Imagined

There’s a universe in which "Taylor’s Versions" amounted to a largely abstract victory while making a mess out of Swift’s catalog. Instead, they’ve put her on track to becoming the most popular artist in the history of streaming music.

By Justin Charity

Episode 15: Most Capped: Ben Youngs on England’s World Cup Campaign, Borthers, Eddie Jones, the Bunker and 127 Caps

With the Rugby World Cup done and dusted, we’ve called in England’s most capped men’s international of all time, Ben Youngs, to talk us through his RWC campaign

By The Rugby Pod

24 Question Party People: Gavin Rossdale of Bush

Gavin Rossdale is on ‘24 Question Party People’ to talk about Bush’s newest release, ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023’; his infrared sauna and cold-plunge practice; why he finds actors so inspiring; and his passion for grilling meat.

By Yasi Salek

S11E7: “In Rainbows” Title Analysis + Faust Arp

Our season-long dissection of Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ continues with an analysis of its title and how its themes have appeared in every song thus far. Then we examine the album’s sixth track, "Faust Arp."

By Cole Cuchna