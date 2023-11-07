 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Justin Herbert Is Amazingly Boring, Plus Big Preseason Take Redos

Sheil and Ben share their reactions to the Chargers’ win, make some corrections on their preseason takes, and look at some of their top coaches so far this season. Plus, C.J. Stroud, the Packers, and the impressive Cleveland Browns defense.

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Los Angeles Chargers v New York Jets Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the Chargers’ convincing win over the Jets on MNF. They then go through some of their preseason takes and make some corrections, starting with some premature ones they had about the Ravens (14:50) and the NFC South (25:04). Next, Ben rethinks his early position on C.J. Stroud, and Sheil holds out just a little more hope for the Packers in a bleak NFC landscape (33:04). They end the pod by showing some love to the impressive Cleveland Browns defense and taking a look at some of their top coaches so far this season (50:09).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

