Justin Herbert Is Amazingly Boring, Plus Big Preseason Take Redos



Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the Chargers’ convincing win over the Jets on MNF. They then go through some of their preseason takes and make some corrections, starting with some premature ones they had about the Ravens (14:50) and the NFC South (25:04). Next, Ben rethinks his early position on C.J. Stroud, and Sheil holds out just a little more hope for the Packers in a bleak NFC landscape (33:04). They end the pod by showing some love to the impressive Cleveland Browns defense and taking a look at some of their top coaches so far this season (50:09).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

