Does Winning the In-Season Tourney Mean Anything? Plus, the Rise of Scottie Barnes.

Austin and Pausha kick off the pod with their first impressions of the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament and whether players will actually be able to celebrate winning the whole thing (00:55). They then discuss Scoot Henderson’s early struggles and Scottie Barnes’s ascension as a top guy with the Raptors (10:05). Later, they discuss Donovan Mitchell’s MVP-level season so far and James Harden’s integration with the Clippers before ending things by talking about Austin’s experience playing at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium (25:27).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Eduardo Ocampo and Ben Cruz
Subscribe: Spotify