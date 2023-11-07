 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Does Winning the In-Season Tourney Mean Anything? Plus, the Rise of Scottie Barnes.

Austin and Pausha take a look at various players around the NBA, including Scoot Henderson and his early struggles, Donovan Mitchell and his MVP-caliber season, and more!

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha kick off the pod with their first impressions of the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament and whether players will actually be able to celebrate winning the whole thing (00:55). They then discuss Scoot Henderson’s early struggles and Scottie Barnes’s ascension as a top guy with the Raptors (10:05). Later, they discuss Donovan Mitchell’s MVP-level season so far and James Harden’s integration with the Clippers before ending things by talking about Austin’s experience playing at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium (25:27).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Eduardo Ocampo and Ben Cruz

