Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 10

SHOWDOWN TIME! Must-add players at each position ahead of NFL Week 10 (1:19).
RB: Keaton Mitchell (Ravens), Zach Charbonnet (Seahawks), and Antonio Gibson (Commanders) (2:13)
WR: Quentin Johnston (Chargers), Noah Brown (Texans), and Demario Douglas (Patriots) (10:12)
TE: Taysom Hill (Saints), Jonnu Smith (Falcons), and Cade Otton (Buccaneers) (19:08)
QB: Kyler Murray (Cardinals), Josh Dobbs (Vikings), Bryce Young (Panthers), and Taylor Heinicke (Falcons) (33:07)
D/ST: Seattle Seahawks (37:12)
