Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 10

Zach Charbonnet, Quentin Johnston, Jonnu Smith, and Joshua Dobbs are just some of the must-add players this week!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
NFL: NOV 05 Vikings at Falcons Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


SHOWDOWN TIME! Must-add players at each position ahead of NFL Week 10 (1:19).

Check out The Ringer's Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!

Fanduel.com/ringerffs is live!

RB: Keaton Mitchell (Ravens), Zach Charbonnet (Seahawks), and Antonio Gibson (Commanders) (2:13)

WR: Quentin Johnston (Chargers), Noah Brown (Texans), and Demario Douglas (Patriots) (10:12)

TE: Taysom Hill (Saints), Jonnu Smith (Falcons), and Cade Otton (Buccaneers) (19:08)

QB: Kyler Murray (Cardinals), Josh Dobbs (Vikings), Bryce Young (Panthers), and Taylor Heinicke (Falcons) (33:07)

D/ST: Seattle Seahawks (37:12)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

