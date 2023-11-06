First Impressions of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament Games and Underwhelming Teams That Deserve the Benefit of the Doubt

Logan, Raja, and Howard discuss the first batch of NBA in-season tournament games, their overall thoughts on the new addition to the regular season, and whether the level of competitiveness feels heightened (2:00). Later, the guys talk through a handful of teams that have had slow starts to the year and debate whether or not they deserve the benefit of the doubt (39:00).
Hosts: Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Howard Beck
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
