Is Doku the BEST Winger in the world?! Was Marcus Rashford REALLY Dropped?

The Football Fill-In trio is back this week with Ben, Mark Goldbridge and Dave Watson as we get stuck into this weeks Premier League fixtures and the big talking points. Doku is the main star of this game week with with five goal contributions, but we also talk about Marcus Rashford and his place in the Manchester United team, was he injured or was he dropped from the squad? Ben and Watto break down that Emi Martinez error which gave Aston Villa a mountain to climb to get back into the game! Finally, we also talk about all of the potential manager sackings including Erik Ten Hag, Vincent Kompany and David Moyes!
