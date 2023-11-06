 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is Doku the BEST Winger in the world?! Was Marcus Rashford REALLY Dropped?

Plus, Marcus Rashford and his place in the Manchester United team, the Emi Martinez error that made it harder for Aston Villa to get back into the game, and more

By Ben Foster

The Football Fill-In trio is back this week with Ben, Mark Goldbridge and Dave Watson as we get stuck into this weeks Premier League fixtures and the big talking points. Doku is the main star of this game week with with five goal contributions, but we also talk about Marcus Rashford and his place in the Manchester United team, was he injured or was he dropped from the squad? Ben and Watto break down that Emi Martinez error which gave Aston Villa a mountain to climb to get back into the game! Finally, we also talk about all of the potential manager sackings including Erik Ten Hag, Vincent Kompany and David Moyes!

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

Emma Hayes Leaving Chelsea and Other WSL Drama

Plus, Villa’s crisis continues, and Arsenal bobble past Man City

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Can the Dolphins and Cowboys Win Big Games? Plus, Which Plus-Money AFC Team Will Make the Playoffs, and ‘MNF’ Preview.

The East Coast Bias boys decide whether the Jets, Chargers, or Texans are more likely to make the postseason and preview Monday night’s game between the Chargers and Jets

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Explaining the News With Peter Kafka

Peter Kafka of Vox Media joins to discuss the platform’s method of covering the news, his reporting on the site formerly known as Twitter, and the podcast ‘Land of the Giants’

By Bakari Sellers

23 Questions About the 2023 NFL Season, Asked and Answered

Before the season began in September, we asked 23 questions that could shape this year of football. Now, at the midway point, it’s time to revisit those questions and see what their answers will mean for the rest of the season.

By Steven Ruiz
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
Play

Eagles Outlast Cowboys, End of the Daniel Jones Era, Jets-Chargers Preview, Bears Fall to Saints, and Patriots Defeated by Washington

What went wrong for the Patriots, and has the Daniel Jones era come to an end?

By Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, and 3 more
Play

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 5 Easter Eggs 

Jessica Clemons is back to break down everything in ‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 5: "Science/Fiction."

By Jessica Clemons