Can the Dolphins and Cowboys Win Big Games? Plus, Which Plus-Money AFC Team Will Make the Playoffs, and ‘MNF’ Preview.

The East Coast Bias boys decide whether the Jets, Chargers, or Texans are more likely to make the postseason and preview Monday night’s game between the Chargers and Jets

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


The East Coast Bias boys start the show by discussing whether they trust the Dolphins or the Cowboys more to break through and win a big game (1:00). Then, they decide whether the Jets, Chargers, or Texans are more likely to make the postseason (15:00) and preview Monday night’s game between the Chargers and Jets (21:00). Finally, they close the show by sharing their favorite look-ahead lines for next week (27:00).

Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

