Week 9 Recap: Stroud’s Coming-Out Party, Dolphins Fraud Watch, and Ravens Super Bowl Hopes

The guys recap Week 9 and discuss C.J. Stroud’s big game and the incredible Joshua Dobbs story. Then, they add a new name to the Fantasy Burn Book.

By Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, and Danny Kelly
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


The guys recap Week 9 and discuss which team is really the best in the NFL. They also talk about the teams on fraud watch, C.J. Stroud's big game, and the incredible Josh Dobbs story. Then, they add a new name to the Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) / X, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

