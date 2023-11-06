Week 9 Recap: Stroud’s Coming-Out Party, Dolphins Fraud Watch, and Ravens Super Bowl Hopes



The guys recap Week 9 and discuss which team is really the best in the NFL. They also talk about the teams on fraud watch, C.J. Stroud’s big game, and the incredible Josh Dobbs story. Then, they add a new name to the Fantasy Burn Book.

