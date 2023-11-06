“These Filters, Boy … They Be Lying to Ya”



The Full Go returns as Jason breaks down the Bears’ 24-17 loss. Jason dives into Tyson Bagent’s turnovers and how it’s OK if he’s just a backup. He talks about Bears fans’ desperation for competent quarterback play, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s play calls, and Montez Sweat’s first game (1:10). Jason also explains why Justin Fields should start the minute his thumb heals. After the Bears talk, Jason shakes some dust off the White Sox as he gives his take on Tim Anderson’s option being declined and the prominent era of White Sox baseball that never was. He discusses why Anderson represented hope for the franchise (33:22).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

