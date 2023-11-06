 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“These Filters, Boy … They Be Lying to Ya”

Jason recaps the Bears’ loss to the Saints and gives his thoughts on the White Sox

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason breaks down the Bears’ 24-17 loss. Jason dives into Tyson Bagent’s turnovers and how it’s OK if he’s just a backup. He talks about Bears fans’ desperation for competent quarterback play, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s play calls, and Montez Sweat’s first game (1:10). Jason also explains why Justin Fields should start the minute his thumb heals. After the Bears talk, Jason shakes some dust off the White Sox as he gives his take on Tim Anderson’s option being declined and the prominent era of White Sox baseball that never was. He discusses why Anderson represented hope for the franchise (33:22).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

The Dallas/Dak Blues, Dobbs Follows, Buffalo in Trouble, Stroud’s Wild Season, and Week 10 Lines With Cousin Sal

Bill and Cousin Sal discuss Sunday’s NFL action and next week’s slate

By Bill Simmons

The Hot Read, Week 9: The Philadelphia Eagles Are in Control of the NFC

The unkillable Eagles survived the Cowboys’ comeback attempt and opened up a lead in the conference. Plus: C.J. Stroud’s historic day, the Ravens’ defensive masterpiece, Joshua Dobbs’s epic win, midseason awards, and more.

By Ben Solak

Pivotal ‘MNF’ Game for the Jets, and Danny Heifetz on Daniel Jones’s Future

The Giants QB may be done for the rest of the season

By John Jastremski

Pats Lose to the Tanking Commanders. Plus, Is Jayson Tatum the Most Complete Player in the NBA?

Brian and James White go over the Pats’ dumb mistakes and wonder whether Mac Jones could be on another team next season

By Brian Barrett

Brazilian Grand Prix Recap

Meg and Spanners chat about Fernando Alonso’s impressive finish, George Russell’s DNF, and much more!

By Megan Schuster

Errol Morris on ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’

Larry is joined by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Errol Morris to discuss his new Apple TV+ documentary ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’ based on the memoir of the same name by spy novelist John le Carré

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air