Eagles Outlast Cowboys, End of the Daniel Jones Era, Jets-Chargers Preview, Bears Fall to Saints, and Patriots Defeated by Washington

Sheil and Ben react to the Eagles’ advance to 8-1 with their impressive win over the Cowboys. Brian Barrett and James White break down what went wrong in the Patriots’ loss to the Commanders. Then, Jason Goff discusses the Bears’ loss to the Saints before John Jastremski asks if this is the end of the Daniel Jones era and previews Jets-Chargers on MNF.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Brian Barrett, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski
Guest: James White
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Kyle Williams, Cliff Augustin, Jamie McClellan, and Tucker Tashjian
