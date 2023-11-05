Pats Lose to the Tanking Commanders. Plus, Is Jayson Tatum the Most Complete Player in the NBA?

Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the Patriots’ disappointing loss to the lowly Commanders, the team’s subpar receiver corps, the dumb mistakes that cost the Pats, whether Mac Jones could be on a different team next season, and more (0:30). Then, Brian talks about Jayson Tatum’s great start to the season and makes the case for why he may be the most complete player in the NBA (42:00). Finally, Brian takes a call before Brian and producer Jamie revisit their best bets for Week 9 in the NFL (1:14:35).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
