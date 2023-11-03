NFL Week 9 Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Sheil and Ben get you set for this intriguing Week 9 slate, but first review the Steelers’ 20-16 victory over the Titans on Thursday Night Football. Who would you take: Will Levis or Kenny Pickett? There’s some huge storylines this week, including Dallas heading to Philly for a big NFC East matchup. Plus, Locks of the Week and Nonsense Predictions!
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Eduardo Ocampo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS