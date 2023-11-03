Previewing a Week of Heavyweight Matchups. Plus, Betting Buddies, Bet the House, and More!

Sharp and House start the show by quickly sharing their takeaways from the Steelers’ victory over the Titans (1:00). Then, they explain why the Dolphins defense rounding into form is vital for their matchup against the Chiefs (7:00) and break down SEA-BAL (23:00). Next, they try to predict the health of Jalen Hurts’s knee (34:00), and House reveals why he likes the Bengals (46:00) before closing the show by selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (59:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify