“I’m Goin’ to the Mall. … Jason Told Me I Need to Exfoliate.”



The Full Go returns as Jason discusses the turmoil at Halas Hall. The Bears dismissed their running back coach and didn’t trade Jaylon Johnson. Jason talks about who needs to answer for the dysfunction. Jason looks ahead to Sunday’s game and discusses if Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles are the right people for the job. After that, Jason welcomes ESPN’s Saints reporter Katherine Terrell to preview the Bears-Saints game. The two discuss Derek Carr’s adjustment to the Saints offense, what the Bears can expect to see from Alvin Kamara, and which players Bears fans aren’t expecting to have success. To wrap the podcast, Jason talks to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg about the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan. How fast can the process go? Will it impact Michigan’s season? The two also discuss the latest on the Northwestern hazing scandal.

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Katherine Terrell and Adam Rittenberg

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify