 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who’s the Next Face of the NBA? Plus, Draymond’s Latest Post-Poole Comment.

Austin and Pausha also discuss the Timberwolves’ win over the defending champion Nuggets

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha start by discussing the slow starts of Paolo Banchero and Austin Reaves and what that may have to do with their USA Basketball run this past summer (6:40). Then, they talk through who may be the next face of the league after LeBron James finishes playing (12:00). Later, they hit on Draymond Green’s most recent comments about the post–Jordan Poole Warriors era before closing things out by talking about the Timberwolves’ big win over the defending champion Nuggets (45:38).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pasha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Chet Holmgren Is Here. And the Thunder Might Be Arriving Soon, Too.

The rookie center’s impressive play on both ends has clarified the Thunder’s lineup and playing style—and maybe even accelerated their timeline to contention

By Zach Kram

The Sun Never Sets on Amazon’s Anti-Superhero Empire

Between ‘The Boys,’ ‘Gen V,’ and ‘Invincible,’ Prime Video has become the go-to streamer for mature, subversive superhero stories

By Miles Surrey

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 5, ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Premiere, and Marvel in Crisis

The Midnight Boys also give all of their thoughts on the bombshell Variety article about the crisis at Marvel

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

The David Fincher Movie Draft

Sean, Amanda, and Chris Ryan reunite for a draft of the work of acclaimed director David Fincher inspired by his new movie, ‘The Killer’

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more
Play

Keith Lee’s Critiques and Erica Mena Talks ‘LHH’ Firing

Van and Rachel also discuss President Biden’s call for a humanitarian "pause" in the Israel-Hamas war

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Could a Housing Recession Take Down the U.S. Economy?

Bloomberg columnist Conor Sen returns to talk with Derek about the biggest risks the economy faces in the next year

By Derek Thompson