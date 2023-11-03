Who’s the Next Face of the NBA? Plus, Draymond’s Latest Post-Poole Comment.

Austin and Pausha start by discussing the slow starts of Paolo Banchero and Austin Reaves and what that may have to do with their USA Basketball run this past summer (6:40). Then, they talk through who may be the next face of the league after LeBron James finishes playing (12:00). Later, they hit on Draymond Green’s most recent comments about the post–Jordan Poole Warriors era before closing things out by talking about the Timberwolves’ big win over the defending champion Nuggets (45:38).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pasha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
