 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 9 Matchups: Tyreek Hill vs. the Chiefs, Cowboys-Eagles Shoot-out, and the Upside Down Slate

Are Seahawks fan unfairly tired of Geno Smith? What’s going on with Heifetz Hex? And more!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images


Game(s) of the Year, Seahawks fans being unfairly tired of Geno Smith, the Upside Down slate, Dresser Winn, Now or Never: QB Edition, the Heifetz Hex strikes again, and much more (1:43).

Check out our Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and more!

Fanduel.com/ringerffs is live!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

“I’m Goin’ to the Mall. … Jason Told Me I Need to Exfoliate.” 

Jason chats with Katherine Terrell about the upcoming Bears-Saints game before talking to Adam Rittenberg about some college football scandals

By Jason Goff

Victor Cruz on How the Giants Can Bounce Back, and Football Fridays

Plus, some causes for concern with the Knicks

By John Jastremski

NBA “Too Soon?” With Joe House and Kyle Mann, Plus the Struggling Grizzlies and Week 9 NFL Picks With Chris Vernon

We’re talking "Is it too soon?" NBA questions and more!

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, and 2 more

‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 6 Recaps

We’re talking all of this week’s ‘Bachelor’ news!

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

What Are We Going to Watch in 2024? Plus, More Marvel Problems.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys used fake Twitter accounts to clap back at TV critics, ‘White Lotus’ and ‘Euphoria’ won’t be released until 2025, and more

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The Rise and Fall of a Card Business. Plus, Chris McGill Joins for a Market Update and NBA MVP Breakdown.

Mike and Jesse chat about Card Shop Live before Chris McGill joins for some NBA talk!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson