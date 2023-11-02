WWE Crown Jewel Preview



David and Kaz kick off the show by discussing another big announcement from Tony Khan (03:00).

Then they discuss the following:

MJF teaming with Acclaimed to face Bullet Club Gold (06:00)

Whether or not “scissoring” has crossed over to the mainstream (16:30)

The next round of NXT call-ups (18:00)

WWE Crown Jewel predictions (35:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

