WWE Crown Jewel Preview

David and Kaz kick off the show by discussing another big announcement from Tony Khan (03:00).
Then they discuss the following:
- MJF teaming with Acclaimed to face Bullet Club Gold (06:00)
- Whether or not “scissoring” has crossed over to the mainstream (16:30)
- The next round of NXT call-ups (18:00)
- WWE Crown Jewel predictions (35:00)
