Mailbag: Ange Postecoglou, Surprises This Season, Ultimate Free-Kick Takers, and More

Plus, Musa and Ryan answer questions about Lyon and Ajax’s struggles, Pep Guardiola and the new tactical terms that everyone is talking about, and Arsenal’s season so far

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan open up the mailbag and answer questions on Lyon and Ajax’s struggles (2:00), Pep Guardiola and the new tactical terms that everyone is talking about (7:12), the all-time great free-kick takers (13:10), iconic numbers (18:39), Ange Postecoglou and this season’s big surprises (21:20), slept-on leagues (27:01), where next for David de Gea (34:03), and Arsenal’s season so far (37:15).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

