Mailbag: Ange Postecoglou, Surprises This Season, Ultimate Free-Kick Takers, and More

Musa and Ryan open up the mailbag and answer questions on Lyon and Ajax’s struggles (2:00), Pep Guardiola and the new tactical terms that everyone is talking about (7:12), the all-time great free-kick takers (13:10), iconic numbers (18:39), Ange Postecoglou and this season’s big surprises (21:20), slept-on leagues (27:01), where next for David de Gea (34:03), and Arsenal’s season so far (37:15).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
