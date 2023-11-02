Josh McDaniels Fired, James Harden Traded, and Week 9 Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by discussing the Raiders’ firing of Josh McDaniels (1:00). Then, they preview Dolphins-Chiefs (9:00) and Eagles-Cowboys (18:00) before explaining why Baltimore makes sense as a teaser leg (27:00). Next, they break down Thursday night’s matchup between the Steelers and Titans (32:00) and share their thoughts on the James Harden trade (38:00). Finally, they close the show by revealing their best bets of the week (44:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify