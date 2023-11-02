 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Celts Are Must-See TV. Plus, Josh McDaniels Gets Axed.

Brian also talks about the Pats and their lack of action at the trade deadline

By Brian Barrett
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian leads with his thoughts on another dominant Celtics win over the Pacers, how the Celtics’ starting five compares with other notable great teams from recent years, Jayson Tatum’s ever-improving game, and more (0:40). Then, Brian discusses the news that Josh McDaniels has been fired in Las Vegas, and takes a closer look at Bill Belichick’s lackluster coaching tree, before discussing the Patriots’ lack of action at the trade deadline (35:00). Finally, Brian and Jamie take a call and an email on the Pats (1:09:10).

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

