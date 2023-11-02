The Celts Are Must-See TV. Plus, Josh McDaniels Gets Axed.

Brian leads with his thoughts on another dominant Celtics win over the Pacers, how the Celtics’ starting five compares with other notable great teams from recent years, Jayson Tatum’s ever-improving game, and more (0:40). Then, Brian discusses the news that Josh McDaniels has been fired in Las Vegas, and takes a closer look at Bill Belichick’s lackluster coaching tree, before discussing the Patriots’ lack of action at the trade deadline (35:00). Finally, Brian and Jamie take a call and an email on the Pats (1:09:10).
Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
