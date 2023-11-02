Titans-Steelers Preview, Rangers Win It All, and Sharp Tank

Cousin Sal and the D3 recap the World Series, where the Rangers won in five games, before diving into the Thursday night matchup between the Titans and Steelers and giving out their best bets for the game, best prop, and first touchdown scorer. Then, they preview the best college football games of the weekend (24:30) and close things out with Sharp Tank (36:28).
Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli
