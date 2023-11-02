The Drunkest Town in America, How to Eat Mochi Ice Cream, and Burrito Stories

Dave is joined by Chris as the pair ruminate further on the direction of the restaurant industry, particularly as it relates to the ability to emulate live experiences. Dave circles back on his experience with the Apple Vision Pro headset and tries to forecast what diners will prioritize out of their restaurant experiences.

If Dave could do three other jobs for one day, what would he do? The answer to the question leads to Dave uncovering a possible new calling.

Chris and Dave get into a Pro Football Food Weekly, and the focus is on Nashville, Tennessee. Dave sings the Music City’s praises for its contributions to American cuisine while also pondering if it’s the drunkest city in America.

Finally, Chris and Dave play a game of Overrated/Underrated and get into the world of airport lounges, Chipotle burritos, and the proper way to eat a mochi ice cream.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS