Did Mike Pence Ever Have a Shot?

Marc Short joins Tara to discuss the presidential race, Pence’s time on the campaign trail, and more

By Tara Palmeri
GOP Presidential Candidates Attend RJC Vegas Leadership Summit Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


Tara Palmeri sits down with former vice president Mike Pence’s chief strategist, Marc Short, to talk about his time on the campaign trail, any regrets, and the state of the presidential race. Plus: Will Pence continue challenging Donald Trump from the sidelines?

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Marc Short
Producers: Devon Manze and Conor Nevins
Sound Design: Devon Renaldo

